Heavy rain causes crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

According to Illinois State Police, a driver lost control of his pickup truck on Interstate 57 due to heavy rain on Thursday morning, May 3.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. at mile marker 52.

A preliminary investigation shows the pickup left the road on the right side and hit a ditch embankment before overturning.

The driver, Steven Sneed of West Frankfort was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries at the time.

