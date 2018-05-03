Cape Girardeau, MO jury deems man 'sexually violent predator'

The convicted sex offender accused of sending suggestive text messages to a teenager speaks out in court.

The convicted sex offender accused of sending suggestive text messages to a teenager speaks out in court.

A convicted sex offender, accused of trying to lure a child to a Cape Girardeau park pleaded guilty to the charges against him Friday.

A convicted sex offender, accused of trying to lure a child to a Cape Girardeau park pleaded guilty to the charges against him Friday.

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 7 years for attempted enticement of child

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 7 years for attempted enticement of child

It took a Cape Girardeau jury 30 minutes on April 25 to find Larry Eugene Windeknecht, 60, a violent predator (Source: Missouri Department of Corrections)

A man with a history of sexual assaults in St. Louis, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Mo. has been deemed a sexually violent predator.

According to the Missouri Attorney General's Office, it took a Cape Girardeau jury 30 minutes on April 25 to find Larry Eugene Windeknecht, 60, a violent predator.

According to Attorney General Josh Hawley's office, in 1986, Windeknecht attempted to rape a 19-year old college student he had been stalking after breaking into her apartment. He was then released on parole in 1993.

In 1995, he was captured after breaking into a home and sodomizing a 14-year old girl he had seen three days beforehand.

In prison, he was caught repeatedly sending letters to girls reaching puberty. He was released from prison again in 2009.

Windeknecht was arrested three months later for looking for sex with a 13-year old girl.

According to Hawley's office, the child received sexually suggestive text messages from Windeknecht that included telling her he was watching her get off the school bus.

The victim’s family told police, who took over the conversations.

Windeknecht was arrested again when he arranged to pick up the child at an area park and have sex with her.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He refused all sex offender treatment while in prison.

The Attorney General said Windeknecht claimed each of his victims was in collusion with his attorneys and prosecutors framed him.

When Windeknecht became eligible for release to the community, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a petition to commit him as a sexually violent predator.

Windeknecht was committed to a secure mental health facility for sexually violent predators until such time he is deemed safe to be at large.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Generals Monty Platz and Aaron Maness. The order for commitment was signed by Judge Stephen R. Mitchell.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.