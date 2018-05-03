Perry Co. Dist. 32 to serve free meals to children over summer

The Perry County, Missouri School District 32 is partnering with the No Kid Hungry Summer Grant program (Source: KFVS)

The Perry County, Missouri School District 32 is partnering with the No Kid Hungry Summer Grant program to provide children with meals during the summer 2018 school session.

According to District 32, breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to any child ages 0-18 living in Perry County, regardless of what school they attend.

The kids don't have to be enrolled in summer school or camp to participate in the program.

The district is inviting preschools, vacation Bible schools and summer camps to join them for the meals.

The summer session is held Monday-Friday, May 30 to June 26. Breakfast is served from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We simply ask that children who are not enrolled in District 32 summer programs contact us so we can have an accurate count for meal planning,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeanie White.

The number to call is 573-547-7500 Ext. 328 to reserve your seat.

“We invite you to share this open invitation with all families with children, and to encourage them to join us for free, nutritious meals this summer,” White said.

More information about the No Kid Hungry campaign can be found at www.nokidhungry.org.

