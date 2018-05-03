Auditor finds questionable expenditures in firefighter fund

Kentucky's auditor says a review of the state's fire commission has turned up questionable expenditures from a fund meant to support fire departments. (Source: KFVS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's auditor says a review of the state's fire commission has turned up questionable expenditures from a fund meant to support fire departments.

The report released Thursday by Auditor Mike Harmon questions spending $150,000 for annual firefighter competitions between 2014 and 2017. It says money went for hotel and meals for fire commission employees and entry fees for fire departments.

It says $51,000 went for fire commission employees, honor guards and families of firefighters to attend the National Firefighter Memorial Weekend.

Several lawmakers requested the review of the Kentucky Firefighters Foundation Program Fund. Its funding comes from a surcharge tax on casualty and property insurance premiums paid by Kentuckians. The surcharge generated about $44 million in fiscal year 2016.

A call seeking comment from the Kentucky Fire Commission was not immediately returned.

