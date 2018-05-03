Auditor finds questionable expenditures in firefighter fund - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Auditor finds questionable expenditures in firefighter fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's auditor says a review of the state's fire commission has turned up questionable expenditures from a fund meant to support fire departments.

The report released Thursday by Auditor Mike Harmon questions spending $150,000 for annual firefighter competitions between 2014 and 2017. It says money went for hotel and meals for fire commission employees and entry fees for fire departments.

It says $51,000 went for fire commission employees, honor guards and families of firefighters to attend the National Firefighter Memorial Weekend.

Several lawmakers requested the review of the Kentucky Firefighters Foundation Program Fund. Its funding comes from a surcharge tax on casualty and property insurance premiums paid by Kentuckians. The surcharge generated about $44 million in fiscal year 2016.

A call seeking comment from the Kentucky Fire Commission was not immediately returned.

  2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another 'in sickness and in health', and this month's Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

