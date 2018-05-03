Proposal would let Illinois veterans groups gamble

An Illinois bill would allow veterans organizations to install gambling machines in communities that would otherwise prohibit them. (Source: Pixabay.com)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois bill would allow veterans organizations to install gambling machines in communities that would otherwise prohibit them.

The Daily Herald reports that the Video Gaming Act would allow the state Gaming Board to give licensed veterans establishments permission to operate video gaming machines in areas that otherwise prohibit gambling.

Democratic Sen. Terry Link says the bill he's sponsored would help American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations that are financially struggling as membership dwindles.

State Gaming Board records say Huntley American Legion Post 673 made more than $116,700 from video gambling. The funds were used to complete major facility renovations.

Some local leaders say the bill is an intrusion on local control.

State senators approved the legislation last week. The bill has been referred to the Rules Committee.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

