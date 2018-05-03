Cape Girardeau 'National Day of Prayer' gathering moved inside due to rain

The church is inside the old Federal Building on Broadway Street (Source: KFVS)

Ronald North says he hopes that events like these lead to change in the community (Source: KFVS)

The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 3. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 3.

The Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. moved its event inside because of the rain.

Organizers said they gathered to pray for America and for unity in our country.

Ronald North says he hopes that events like these lead to change in the community.

"What happens is, I'm hoping that in between the meetings, in between the prayer meetings we'll see the fruit of that prayer start to manifest in the community and the country and the world,” North said.

The church is inside the old Federal Building on Broadway Street.

Other churches around the Heartland also participated, including one in Anna, Ill.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.