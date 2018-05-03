5/3/18 - Selfish Choices

By Chris Conroy
KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager
There's a lot of selfishness taking place in cars these days. Look around the next time you're at a stoplight or while driving on Heartland roadways. More people than are willing to admit, based on my unscientific observation, are reading and typing on their cellphones while driving. A selfish choice that can, and has, resulted in the unnecessary death and injury of others.
Here are some "wake-up" statistics to reinforce why you should not be looking at your phone the next time you drive:
Okay, I think you get the point that at one time or another, all of us are guilty of putting ourselves and others at great risk for harm. The good news is we can stop doing it today and encourage others to do the same. If you're looking for help in the creation of a strong message, I would encourage you to log onto EndDD.org. There you will find information from a dedicated organization started by a father who lost his own daughter at the hands of someone driving distracted.
Making the unselfish choice today, keeping your eyes on the road and your phone out of your hands makes this A Better Heartland.
This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.
A Better Heartland/KFVS
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
573-335-1212
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.