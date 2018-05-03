Shots fired at home in Parma, MO overnight

An early morning caller said shots were fired at a home in Parma, MO (Source: KFVS)

Shots were fired at a home in Parma, Missouri early on Wednesday morning, May 3.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens, officials received a call regarding shots being fired at a house around 3 a.m.

Stevens said the home was occupied at the time but there were no injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

