Traffic moving on Independence in Cape Girardeau after power pole fire

Traffic was blocked on Independence (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)

Traffic is moving on the roadway (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)

Ameren crews are still on the scene (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)

All lanes of traffic are moving on Independence in Cape Girardeau, Missouri following a power pole fire.

According to KFVS personnel in the area, it was near the K-mart store on Independence.

The roadway was closed from Broadview to Kingshighway

Ameren is still on the scene.

