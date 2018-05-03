Say thank you during National Military Appreciation Month

May is a time to remember those serving and those who have served our country (Source: KFVS)

May is National Military Appreciation Month according to the National Day Calendar.

The month was declared by Congress in 1999.

It is a month-long observance honoring the sacrifices of the United States Armed Forces.

May holds more military-related observances than any other month.

During May, we recognize Loyalty Day, VE Day (the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945), Armed Forces Day, Military Spouses Day and Memorial Day.



For more information, visit http://www.military.com/military-appreciation-month .

