First Alert: Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around

Storms moving through Arkansas are headed to Missouri's Bootheel. (Source: KFVS)

Heavy rain is continuing to fall across the Heartland with some thundershowers still in our southwest counties.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely with this system.

With heavy rain continuing to fall, the main concern will be flooding especially in low lying areas.



Possible breaks in the clouds this afternoon, in our central and southern counties, could help the potential for strong storms to form into the early evening. The rain should weaken heading into the mid evening hours.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s.

