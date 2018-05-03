Poplar Bluff city office, courthouse phone working again

City offices, the courthouse and other city phone lines were down in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Thursday morning, May 3.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the phone lines were of service, and the city was working with the phone company to restore service.

The lines were back working sometime before noon, according to the police department.

