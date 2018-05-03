Illinois State Fair celebrates state's bicentennial - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois State Fair celebrates state's bicentennial

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Fair's theme is the latest homage to the state's ongoing bicentennial celebration.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that this year's state fair's theme is "Celebrate Illinois: 200 Years of Amazing!" The Du Quoin State Fair will also have the same theme.

Agriculture Director Raymond Poe says the state fair is the "perfect place to showcase the state's 200-year history."

This year's festivities will also feature musical performances from rappers Ludacris and Flo Rida as well as rock band Foreigner.

The 2018 fair will run from Aug. 9-19.

  2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT
    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT
    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another 'in sickness and in health', and this month's Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT
    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

