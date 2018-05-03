Tractor stolen, driver leads deputies on short chase in Graves Co., KY

Alex Garcia has been arrested on several counts in Graves County (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)

A man is accused of stealing a tractor and leading deputies on a slow-speed chase in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to Graves County Chief Deputy Sheriff Davant Ramage, on Thursday, May 3 around 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to KY 303 near Pleasure Drive south of Mayfield.

Alex Garcia was charged with failure to display slow-moving vehicle emblem/tape, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment first-degree police officer and giving officer false identification information.

As of 11 a.m. deputies reported that the tractor had been stolen. They say the owner of the vehicle was found and said it was taken overnight from a business on the south side of Mayfield, Ky.

According to deputies, the suspect will also be charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500.

A caller reported that a tractor was going southbound on KY 303 with no lights or slow moving sign. Deputies said the caller told them he almost rear-ended the tractor.

Deputies said they found a tractor with no lights and a man driving it. Deputies reported that they turned on their emergency lights but the man refused to stop. Deputies followed him southbound on KY303 for a few minutes.

According to deputies, the man told deputies that he could not shut the tractor off and that he was just driving to the next county.

Deputy Richard Edwards said he was able to get out of his patrol car and jump on the tractor. He continued to tell the man to stop but he still refused.

While still moving, Deputy Edwards said he was able to find the choke and killed the tractor's engine. Once stopped, the man was removed from the tractor and arrested.

Deputies said the man told them his name was Juan Carlos and was going to the next city, Paducah. However, deputies said he was going south, which is the opposite direction.

Deputies took him to the Graves County Jail where the staff said that they had recently released him. They told deputies his name was Alex Garcia.

