What you need to know May 3

May 3

Written by Jasmine Adams
Good morning, it is Thursday, May 3.

First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the western Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says those counties are already under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 a.m. There are severe storm warnings to our west, right now. The Weather Team thinks the threat of tornadoes is low.

It will be a wet, stormy morning commute for a lot of folks in the Heartland. There will be rain on the radar during our show. Scattered showers will be in the forecast all day long. It will be warm, muggy and windy when it isn’t stormy.

There will be more scattered showers tomorrow. Showers in our southern counties on Saturday. The rest of the Heartland should be dry that day. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday evening.

Making headlines

  1. There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. 
  2. With warmer weather arriving, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is asking all motorcyclists and other drivers to be extra careful.
  3. A cat has been reunited with its owner after a semi-truck crash.
  4. Riley Gregory recently had his time in the spotlight as he threw the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
  5. Take a look at a day in the life of 'Yodel Boy.'

Trending web stories

A family member of a 1-year-old girl is charged with reckless endangerment after a Maryland police officer rescued the baby from inside a hot car.

A naked man stuck in a fence near an elementary school was arrested Monday in Virginia.

 The Illinois Senate has approved requiring public schools to teach LGBT history.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

