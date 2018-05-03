What you need to know May 3

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 3.

First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the western Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says those counties are already under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 a.m. There are severe storm warnings to our west, right now. The Weather Team thinks the threat of tornadoes is low.

It will be a wet, stormy morning commute for a lot of folks in the Heartland. There will be rain on the radar during our show. Scattered showers will be in the forecast all day long. It will be warm, muggy and windy when it isn’t stormy.

There will be more scattered showers tomorrow. Showers in our southern counties on Saturday. The rest of the Heartland should be dry that day. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday evening.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A family member of a 1-year-old girl is charged with reckless endangerment after a Maryland police officer rescued the baby from inside a hot car.

A naked man stuck in a fence near an elementary school was arrested Monday in Virginia.

The Illinois Senate has approved requiring public schools to teach LGBT history.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.