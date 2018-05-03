Some tips on funding a college degree

For many high school seniors here in the heartland, graduation is within the next few weeks.

And after that – off to college.

Paying for college can be a bit tricky for many families.

That's where the Free Application For Federal Student Aid comes in to play.

This form is a free application for students to apply for and potentially receive help with paying for college.

Each person's situation is different, and aid eligibility may require on things that include income and expected family contribution.

Financial aid expert Matthew Kerney says to watch out because there could be fake forms out there.

“There are websites out there that will say pay us $50, and we’ll guarantee your financial aid, but that’s not something you should be doing," said Kerney. "You should never pay to get financial aid; you shouldn’t pay for the FAFSA, you shouldn’t pay if you enter a scholarship program. "

To learn more about financial aid and funding you or your child's college education, contact the college you intend to enroll.

For the Free Application For Student Aid, click here.

