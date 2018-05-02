Man arrested after drugs found in home near Bardwell, KY

The sheriff's office said the man claimed the drugs were his (Source: Carlisle Co. SO, Facebook)

A Carlisle County, Kentucky man is facing charges after a drug bust on Wednesday, May 2. (Source: Carlisle Co. SO, Facebook)

A man is facing charges after a drug bust on Wednesday, May 2.

According to the sheriff's office, Danny Blaylock was hiding at a home on US 51 north of Bardwell. He had a warrant for his arrest for parole violation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Sheriff Steve Perry and two K-9s went to the home around 2:40 p.m. A strong odor of marijuana was in the air, according to the sheriff's office.

After getting consent to search the home, Blaylock was found hiding in a back closet.

K-9s found 13 grams of meth, narcotics, six grams of marijuana, meth paraphernalia and a marijuana plant.

The sheriff's office said Blaylock admitted the drugs were his.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.