Missouri lawmakers pass bill to reduce boating fines - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri lawmakers pass bill to reduce boating fines

Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to reduce fines for watercraft speeding in no-wake zones and life-jacket violations to $25. (Source: Raycom Media) Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to reduce fines for watercraft speeding in no-wake zones and life-jacket violations to $25. (Source: Raycom Media)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to reduce fines for watercraft speeding in no-wake zones and life-jacket violations to $25.

House lawmakers voted 133-3 in favor of the measure Tuesday. The Senate passed it 31-2 Monday.

Currently, those violations can lead to $137 fines. But Republican sponsor Rep. Robert Ross said Tuesday that law enforcement rarely issue fines because they're so high.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 28 citations and more than 400 warnings were issued for speeding in no-wake zones. The agency says there were 24 citations and more than 1,800 warnings for life-vest violations.

The measure also would exempt some watercrafts from guardrail requirements. Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed a similar bill last year, but Ross says it's now limited to streams and rivers and not lakes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

