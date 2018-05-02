Heartland District Softball Scores 5/2

Here are the Missouri High School Softball District scores for May 2:
District 1
Portageville 18
Cooter 1
District 2
Kennett 9
Holcomb 2
District 3
Malden 8
Bernie 4
District 5
Clearwater 11
Greenville 1
District 6
West County 4
Valle Catholic 3
District 7
Thayer 6
Mountain Grove 3
