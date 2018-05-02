Heartland District Softball Scores 5/2

Softball Districts for May 2. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Here are the Missouri High School Softball District scores for May 2:



District 1

Portageville 18

Cooter 1

District 2

Kennett 9

Holcomb 2

District 3

Malden 8

Bernie 4

District 5

Clearwater 11

Greenville 1

District 6

West County 4

Valle Catholic 3

District 7

Thayer 6

Mountain Grove 3

