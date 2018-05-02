Crews respond to machine shed fire in Jackson County, IL

Crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire on McLaughlin Road near Murphysboro in Jackson County.

Murphysboro, Pomona, Somerset (MPS)Fire Chief Bill Bateman said they received a call at roughly 4 p.m. to a structure fire where a machine shed had caught fire.

The machine shed was destroyed in the fire.

They are not sure what the cause is as of yet, an investigation will have to be done to determine what caused the fire.

No one was injured in the fire. They had assistance from Ava, Vergennes, and Gorham Fire Departments.

Sheriff's dispatch in Jackson County confirmed the site was clear as of 8 p.m.

