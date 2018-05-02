Two brothers throw out pitches in separate games

Riley Gregory recently had his time in the spotlight as he threw the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game on Tuesday, May 1.

This comes weeks after his younger brother, Liam, threw out the first pitch at a SEMO Baseball game in Cape Girardeau.

The Gregory family has much to be proud of lately as the two brothers have been rewarded with enduring some rough times a couple years ago.

Liam Gregory was a heart recipient in which he got on Christmas Day a couple years ago.

While in the hospital for many months, his brother Riley stayed by his side and helped out however he could.

Laramy and Jessica Gregory said they are very proud of their children.

