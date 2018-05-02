Arenado hits 2 HRs to back Anderson, Rockies pound Cubs 11-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arenado hits 2 HRs to back Anderson, Rockies pound Cubs 11-2

Darvish (0-3) got tagged for six runs - five earned - and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings (Source: KFVS)

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Nolan Arenado hit two of Colorado's four homers and drove in five runs to back Tyler Anderson and lift the Rockies to an 11-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Arenado hit a long two-run homer to center off Yu Darvish in the first inning. He connected again in the eighth, hitting a three-run drive to left off Luke Farrell.

Trevor Story led off the fifth with a long homer to left, and Chris Iannetta chased Darvish one out later with a solo drive that made it 6-1.

Anderson (2-0) pitched a season-high seven innings after leaving his previous start because he was feeling light-headed. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine while permitting two runs and three hits.

Anthony Rizzo homered in the fourth and Kris Bryant went deep in the sixth, but that was it for Chicago. The Cubs finished with four hits in their eighth consecutive game with three or fewer runs.

Rizzo's drive was his second in as many days. He connected from the fourth spot in the order after hitting his fourth career leadoff homer on Tuesday. But the Cubs dropped their second straight following a season-high five-game win streak.

Darvish (0-3) got tagged for six runs - five earned - and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings by a team that began the day with the majors' lowest batting average. Coming off a dominant start against Milwaukee, the right-hander exited to boos this time around.

The latest shaky outing left his ERA through six starts at 6.00 - not what the Cubs envisioned when they signed him to a $126 million contract in the offseason.

The Rockies sent rookie outfielder Noel Cuevas - in full uniform and pushing a cart - on a coffee run prior to the game. He returned with about 20 cups from Starbucks.

The caffeine boost seemed to fuel Colorado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: The Rockies plan to activate LHP Chris Rusin (strained right intercostal) from the 10-day disabled list Friday, when they open a three-game series at the New York Mets. Rusin has a 4.97 ERA in eight relief appearance after going 5-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 60 games last year. "All signs are good," manager Bud Black said.

Cubs: Manager Joe Maddon said RHP Eddie Butler (strained right groin) is "doing really well" and the Cubs will "start mapping out a program (for his return)." Butler was eligible to come off the DL on Monday but remains sidelined.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (1-3, 5.14 ERA) tries to shake off back-to-back losses as the Rockies open a weekend series against RHP Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.09 ERA) and the Mets in New York on Friday.

Cubs: Chicago opens a three-game series Friday at St. Louis, with LHP Jose Quintana (3-1, 5.74 ERA) pitching for the Cubs and RHP Miles Mikolas (3-0, 3.27 ERA) starting for the Cardinals.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

