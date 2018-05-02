Start Seeing Motorcycles Campaign underway in Illinois

May kicks off the Start Seeing Motorcycles campaign (Source: startseeingmotorcycles.org)

With warmer weather arriving, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is asking all motorcyclists and other drivers to be extra careful when getting out on the roads.

May kicks off Motorcycle Awareness Month and the Illinois Department of Transportation's annual "Start Seeing Motorcycles Campaign."

“I’m an avid rider myself,” Rauner said, “I know how important it is for all of us to be aware of who’s on the road with us. Just last week, a good friend of mine, a veteran, was seriously injured when a pick-up truck didn’t see him. He’s still in the hospital today. We're asking everyone to stay focused and check their rearview mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes. We all have a part to play when it comes to keeping our roads safe.”

Motorcycles make up three percent of vehicle registrations in the state but account for 15 percent of traffic deaths.

“Warmer weather means more bikes on the road and more interaction between motorcyclists and other vehicles,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “The number of fatalities and injuries involving motorcycles is heading in the wrong direction. That’s unacceptable. By staying alert and extra vigilant, we can begin to reverse these trends.”

Start Seeing Motorcycles banners and yard signs will be on display throughout the state.

The same goes for the show-me state. With it being Motorcycle Awareness Month riders in Missouri want to see people on the lookout for them as well.

"It's scary, it's truly scary," said John "Buddy" Davis, a motorcycle safety instructor. "The motoring public needs to understand that motorcycle are out there... honestly the biggest thing I see today are people on their cell phones."

