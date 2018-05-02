Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4

The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season. (Source: KFVS) The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season. (Source: KFVS)

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, who snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history. Betts also became the first player in major league history with four three-homer games before turning 26, according to STATS.

AL East-leading Boston won for the third time in four games after losing 7-6 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

