Carter's recalling cardigan sets due to choking hazard

Carter's is recalling children's cardigan sets that pose a choking hazard.

The sizes range from newborn to 24 months. The style number is 127G596.

The clothing was sold at Carter’s, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross Stores, Toys “R” Us, and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com from July 2017 through March 2018 for around $40.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the clothing can be returned to stores for a full refund on a gift card.

Consumers can also contact Carter’s Consumer Affairs department at 800-692-4674 for a refund.

