City of Carbondale releases new bike maps

Maps are available at City Hall (Source: Pixabay)

The City of Carbondale has released its new Bikeway Network Map. This comes at the start of National Bike Month.

According to the city, the fold-up map features bike routes, paths, trails and other amenities.

The first bike map was adopted in 1982 and was last updated in 2004.

The new maps are available at City Hall and online at www.explorecarbondale.com under the “Carbondale Bikes” tab.

