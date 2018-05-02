MO AG Hawley kicks off Senate campaign tour in Cape Girardeau, MO

MO AG Josh Hawley will be in Cape Girardeau on May 4. (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office)

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley brought his Senate campaign Kickoff tour to Cape Girardeau, Mo.

He's only been Missouri's attorney general for a little more than a year, but Hawley is looking for a new job.

He kicked off his U.S. Senate campaign in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 4.

Hawley is looking to secure the Republican nomination to challenge Senator Claire McCaskill in the general election, hoping to flip a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Hawley said if he's elected, he'll stand up to the Washington elites.

"According to them, we are fly-over country," he said. "Have you heard them say that? We're just empty squares out the window of a jetliner flying at 40,000 feet, flying from New York to LA, and they tell us all the time that we're the past and they're the future. With all due respect, they don't know what they're talking about."

Hawley is the front-runner among four candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

Missouri's primary election will be on August 7.

