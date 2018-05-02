Giant rattlesnake found at Lake Wappapello is a hoax

The hoax was shared on Facebook. (Source: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)

A picture on Facebook of a giant rattlesnake claiming to be found at Lake Wappapello is a hoax, says the Missouri Dept. of Conservation.

The 10-foot snake was previously reported being caught in Georgia.

