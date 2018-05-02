Day in the life of 'Yodel Boy' Mason Ramsey - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Day in the life of 'Yodel Boy' Mason Ramsey

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
What's a "day in the life" with Mason Ramsey like? (Source: KFVS)
The 11-year-old Walmart Yodeling Boy is back in town, but now to hit the books. (Source: KFVS)
GOLCONDA, IL (KFVS) -

Mason Ramsey sang in a southern Illinois Walmart less than a month ago. Since then, he's performed in front of hundreds of thousands of people and even received a college scholarship.

The 11-year-old Walmart Yodeling Boy is back in town, but now to hit the books. 

Mason Ramsey thanks a part of his success to his school, Pope County Grade School in Golconda. 

"I will never forget about my education as much as all these people around here have worked for it," Mason said. "If it wasn't for this school, I wouldn't be as smart as I am and I wouldn't be where I'm at right now."

Ernest Ramsey, Mason's grandpa, says that Mason's education is a top priority. 

Despite his new fame and record deal, Mason says he will remain humble and kind, pointing out one thing that won't ever happen.

"Get the big head, you don't want that," said Ernest Ramsey. "You just want to stay yourself and play it cool, because if you get the big head no one's is going to like you."

The fifth grader is wise beyond his years, he suggested a lesson old as time. 

"Like the Bible says, treat others the way you want to be treated, and so I feel like if I leave someone out, someone else is going to leave me out and I don't want that to happen," said Mason. "So I want all people to be my friend."

In class, Mason is quick to participate.

His teacher, Ms. Arnold put a math problem on the board and Mason immediately raised his hand and answers.

"You need to turn it into an improper fraction," Arnold said.

His music teacher, Ms. Reed, said she knew early on that he stood out.

"We've watched him since he walked in the door as a Kindergarten student, just had a presence about him that he was ready to perform at the drop of a hat," Reed said. 

However, she says all of her students are just as important.

 "If we have a few along the way that can reach stardom, that's amazing but we are going to try and make superstars out of everyone in this building in whatever occupation and whatever field they go for," Reed added. 

No matter how far his career take him, Mason's heart will always be with his friends.

"I do miss home too, Mason said. "I kind of get homesick once in a while. On stage I just do what I do best. I think about home once in a while."

We were there when he performed a full-on concert at the Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart.

From Walmart to Ellen to Coachella to Stagecoach, to signing a record deal, Mason has come along way in a few short weeks.

Mason also has hit new song titled "Famous" at the top of iTunes Country music charts. He will be in Austin this week at the iHeart Country Festival. Mason is now signed with Atlantic Records

