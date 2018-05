Two people were killed and two others hurt after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois in the summer of 2015.

Police said the driver that caused the wreck was driving under the influence, but years later, that man has not had his day in court to answer to the charges.

Now, surviving victim wants answers.

"It was a traumatic experience for the two of us. There was a lot of loss on both sides," said Keri Clark.

