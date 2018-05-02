Poplar Bluff police looking for man accused of stealing knife

He was driving a white Ford F150 and he parked in a handicapped parking spot. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police, Facebook)

Poplar Bluff police are looking for a suspect who they say is accused of stealing a knife at Academy Sports. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police, Facebook)

It happened on April 23. He was driving a white Ford F150 and he parked in a handicapped parking spot.

If anyone has information on the suspect or the vehicle, contact Det. Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or by email.

