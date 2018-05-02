Biden endorses Kelly for Congress

Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Brendan Kelly for the Illinois 12th Congressional District.

Kelly is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bost.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“Brendan is tough, independent, and honest. He understands the struggles that hard-working families and our union brothers and sisters go through every day,” Biden said. “Brendan and his wife, Joanne, have lived a life dedicated to the service of their country and their neighbors. Southern Illinois families deserve to have someone with a heart as big as Brendan’s representing them in Congress.”

Kelly has also been endorsed by several labor unions and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.