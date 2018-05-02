Hepatitis A case confirmed at Kentucky school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hepatitis A case confirmed at Kentucky school

There have been more than 350 cases reported statewide including three deaths. (Source: Raycom Media) There have been more than 350 cases reported statewide including three deaths. (Source: Raycom Media)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Health officials in Kentucky say a case of Hepatitis A has been found at an elementary school.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Wednesday the case was confirmed at Millcreek Elementary in Lexington.

The announcement comes as the state deals with an outbreak of the disease in six other counties. There have been more than 350 cases reported statewide including three deaths.

The contagious viral infection can damage the liver. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.

Media report Millcreek Principal Greg Ross sent a letter to families saying crews had performed a deep cleaning of the school. He said health officials are sending information home with students.

A new state law requires students to have the Hepatitis A vaccine beginning this fall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly