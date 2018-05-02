Financial forms show Greitens' travel paid by donors

Documents show a company owned by one of Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers spent nearly $60,000 last year on the governor's travel. (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Documents show a company owned by one of Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers spent nearly $60,000 last year on the governor's travel.

The Kansas City Star reports financial disclosure forms filed Tuesday with the Missouri Ethics Commission also show the governor owns a company called J&J Escape LLC. Greitens used the company to buy a lakeside home in an eastern Missouri resort community.

Greitens initially vowed to save taxpayer money by not using the state plane for travel. But critics were concerned the governor could avoid disclosing his travel expenses by relying on private and campaign funds.

The disclosure forms reveal that Herzog Contracting Corp. paid for the majority of Greitens' travel last year. The company is owned by Stan Herzog, who donated $650,000 to Greitens' campaign in 2016.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.