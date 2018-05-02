Meth lab busted, four arrested in Martin, TN

Four were arrested on drug charges in Martin, TN (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)

Four people have been arrested on drug charges in Weakley County, Tennessee.

Scott Franklin Tubbs, 27, Emmanuel Marcus, 21, Shawn Morgan, 26 and Dustin Lynn, 18 were arrested and charged with manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tubbs and Marcus manning were also charged with simple possession of schedule two methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. they were assisted by officers from the Martin, Tennessee Police Department.

Together, deputies said they recovered an active meth lab from a room at the Len Haven Motel on Elm Street in Martin,.

Chemicals recovered from the scene included an active one pot bottle, camp fuel, lye, sulfuric acid, salt, marbles, plastic tubing, coffee filters and a top to a homemade gas generator according to deputies. Digital scales and several pipes used to consume meth were also recovered.

Deputies said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was also seized. The room was placed in quarantine and a state approved clean up team will clean the room. The meth lab was picked up by a state meth lab response crew.

