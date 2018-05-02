Sikeston man enters not guilty plea on felony rape charge

A Sikeston man is facing a rape charge after he tried to rape two women over the weekend in Sikeston.

On Saturday, April 28, at 7:40 p.m. Sikeston DPS officers responded to a report of the sexual-assault rape of two women.

Thomas Raymond Coakley, 40, of Sikeston, was arrested and charged with felony first degree rape, according to Sgt. Broom with Sikeston DPS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He is currently being held at the Scott County Jail, where his bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Coakley waived his formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday, May 2.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 16 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.