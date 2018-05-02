Children left unsupervised in roadway, Benton, IL man arrested

James Patton was charged with child endangerment (Source: Raycom Media)

A man from Benton, Illinois has been charged with child endangerment.

On April 30 Benton Police were informed of unsupervised children on the roadway in the 700 block of East Bond Street.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Police said, upon investigating they arrested James Patton, 32 for child endangerment.

Patton was charged and transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.