Absentee voting beings in Kentucky's Primary Election

You can send in your absentee ballots in Kentucky for the May 22 Primary Election.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes made the announcement Wednesday, May 2.

In-person absentee voting is open in many counties with all counties opening no later than Monday, May 7 according to a release from the Secretary of State's office.

"Voting in our elections is both a right and a responsibility," said Grimes, Kentucky’s chief election official. "If you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day, there are a number of options for Kentuckians to cast a ballot, including by mail or in person before Election Day."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Here are the qualifications to vote by mail-in absentee ballot. Voters must be:

Advanced age, disabled, or ill

Military personnel, their Dependents, or Overseas Citizens

A student who temporarily resides outside the county

Temporarily residing outside of Kentucky and who maintains eligibility to vote in Kentucky, such as a "snowbird"

Incarcerated, but not yet convicted of a crime

Prevented from voting in person at the polls on election day and from casting an in-person absentee ballot in the county clerk's office on all days in-person absentee voting is conducted because of his or her employment location

A participant in the Secretary of State’s Address Confidentiality Program

To request an absentee ballot application, see the county clerk in person or give them a call or email. The deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot with the county clerk is May 15. Completed absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day.

Qualified military and overseas voters may use GoVoteKY.com to request and receive their blank absentee ballots.

People who will not be voting this way may still be eligible to vote early in person prior to May 22, Primary Election Day. Voters should contact their county clerk for absentee voting hours. In-person absentee voting closes on May 21, the day before the Primary Election.

Persons with questions about absentee voting should contact their county clerk or call the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100. Additional information about absentee voting is also available on the State Board of Elections website.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.