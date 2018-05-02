This week in country music: 1973 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1973

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's drop a couple of quarters down The Breakfast Show's jukebox of memories.

This morning, we check out the most popular country music records from this week in 1973.

Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Songs Chart had the "Southern Gentleman" Sonny James at number five with I Love You More and More Everyday.  James was really busy in '73. He produce Marie Osmond's first album and her debut single "Paper Roses" which topped the chart less than one month after her 14th birthday.

Roy Clark was in the number four spot with Come Live With Me. Believe it or not, but Come Live with Me was the only chart topping single Clark ever had. The song was written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant who had penned some of The Everly Brothers' biggest hits including: Bye Bye Love and All I Have to Do is Dream.  The husband and wife team also wrote Rocky Top which is one of Tenneesee's official state songs.   

At number three was "Whispering" Bill Anderson with If You Can Live With It (I Can Live Without It).  Anderson is one of the most successful songwriters in country music history.  Not only has he written hits for himself, he also provided songs to Ray Price, Conway Twitty, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, George Strait and many many others.

Donna Fargo was in the number two position with Superman.  It was her third consecutive number one single following The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA and Funny Face. 

And in the top spot for this week in '73 was a song many consider one of the best country music singles of all time.  Behind Closed Doors was a signature song for Charlie Rich.  It was named Song of the Year and Single of the Year by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.  It also won Rich a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.  Despite all the awards and accolades, some radio stations refused to play it because they considered it a little to "racy."  No one knows what goes on Behind Closed Doors.

