Marion, IL man airlifted to hospital after I-57 semi crash

The crash is affecting traffic in Franklin Co. (Source: KFVS)

According to Illinois State Police District 13, officials were on the scene of a single-vehicle injury crash on Wednesday morning on May 2.

This was I-57 southbound at milepost 71 in Franklin County. The driver of a tractor-trailer, Mark Johnson, 61, of Marion, Illinois had to be airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, according to ISP.

The crash happened at 5:50 a.m. The right lane was closed until around 3 p.m.

According to ISP, a preliminary investigation shows the International tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road and hit a hill embankment before hitting a light pole and concrete culvert. The cab partially separated from the frame following the crash.

