Statue of heroic war horse to be unveiled in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Horse Park plans to unveil a statue of a horse that became a hero during the Korean War.

A statement from the park says the 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) statue of Sgt. Reckless will be unveiled Saturday.

The small mare had a racing background and was purchased by the U.S. Marines to carry ammunition. In a 1953 battle, she carried more than 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms) of ammunition on her back and made 51 trips to gun sites. She was wounded twice, but carried on. She also helped evacuate dead and wounded soldiers.

The statue in Lexington will be unveiled by four Korean War veterans who served with the horse.

The dedication comes more than two years after Marine Corps veterans and private citizens began raising money for the statue.

