First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in northwestern counties until 7am

Rain chances move in late tonight and last through Friday. (Source: KFVS)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our northwestern counties until 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 3.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a strong line of storms is moving across western Missouri tonight. This line will move into our area during the early morning hours. The overall strength of the line is supposed to weaken; however, there may be a few strong wind gusts with the line as it moves through.

Temperatures will not cool off very fast, remaining in the 70s after sunset.

Better rain chances move in late tonight and last through Friday night. A few of these storms could be strong to severe.

Damaging winds look to be the primary threat and the great risk for strong storms will be in the northwestern half of the area.

Much of the weekend looks dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible by Sunday evening.

