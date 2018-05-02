It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A 140-year-old Tennessee church will start serving up whiskey bottled under the name Heaven's Door in partnership with musician Bob Dylan.

Media outlets report Dylan has partnered with Angel's Envy Bourbon co-founder Marc Bushala in the venture. The New York Times first reported on the plan.

The Tennessean reports Heaven's Door's first whiskey releases include a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye whiskey.

The whiskeys initially are available in Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

Dylan said in a statement that he and Bushala wanted to tell a story with the line of whiskeys.

