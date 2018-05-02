What you need to know May 2

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 2.

First Alert Forecast

The First Alert Weather team is watching out for the threat of severe weather tonight and tomorrow.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the primary threat is damaging winds but the threat of tornados is pretty low. We don’t know much about the timing, but we could have storms moving into the Heartland tonight and before Thursday morning.

The threat could continue off and on until Friday night.

Heat and humidity will be the story today. There will be a little bit more of both in comparison to yesterday. We have another Lake Wind Advisory in effect and gusts could reach up to 30 mph. An isolated shower or two is possible.

The weekend still looks mainly dry. There is a chance for showers in southern parts of the Heartland on Saturday. There is another chance for rain on Sunday evening.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

An Indianapolis daycare has blamed a toddler after the one-year-old was apparently beaten.

MO Supreme Court ruled that a Sikeston man convicted of murder should be set free.

With at least a dozen sinkholes forming in a Florida subdivision, eight families have been evacuated.

