Two fallen IL officers to be honored

Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers Riders (FLETC) will be honoring two law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty on Wednesday, May 2.

These are two stops that FLETC will take on its 1,200 mile trip from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Mo. to Roanoke, Va. This first stop will be in Illiopolis, Ill. to honor Trooper Brian McMillian at 8:10 a.m. Trooper McMillian was responding to "an officer needs assistance" call on Oct. 28, 2007 when his squad car was hit by two drunk drivers.

The second stop will be in Bondville, Ill. to honor Sargent Rodney Miller at 2:45 p.m. Sargent Miller died in the line of duty after a traffic accident in May of 2006.

