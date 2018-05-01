Pell Grants Available for Some Students at TRC

Starting this summer, qualifying students will be able to access traditional Pell funds to pay for summer classes. (Source: Three Rivers College)

Many Three Rivers College students rely on the Pell Grant to pay for their education.

Starting this summer, qualifying students will be able to access traditional Pell funds to pay for summer classes. The U.S. Department of Education made changes to the Pell Grant to make it a year-round program.

Prior to this change, if students received full-time Pell in the fall and spring semesters, there were no Pell funds available for the student to attend summer classes. Year-round Pell allows students to receive up to 150 percent of a regular grant award over the course of the academic year so that they can take summer classes and finish their degrees faster than they would otherwise.

To be eligible for the additional money, students must qualify to receive Pell for the payment period and be enrolled in at least six credit hours in the summer semester.

To establish eligibility, students must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year they plan to attend college.

Click here for a link to the FAFSA form and for more information on the Pell Grant.

