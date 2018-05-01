Drowning reported at state park in Iron County, MO

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E Marine Officers responded to help Missouri State Park Rangers with a drowning at Elephant Rocks State Park.

The drowning happened on Tuesday, May 1 at the state park in Iron County, MO.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a man fell into the water from a rock cliff. He resurfaced, began to struggle and went underwater and never resurfaced.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Rashad Moungo of St. Louis, MO.

