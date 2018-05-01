Man hits semi and dies in Mayfield

A man is dead following a crash in Graves County on Tuesday, May 1.

Graves County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the area of 3278 KY 121 North in Mayfield at 1 a.m.

65-year-old Michael Whitlow was traveling north on KY121 North when he failed to see a semi backing into a driveway.

Whitlow struck the trailer of the semi causing his vehicle to go off into a ditch.

He was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated out by Mayfield Fire/EMS. '

He was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Ambulance then later flown via helicopter to Vanderbilt where he died in route.

