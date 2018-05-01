Redhawks head to SLU to face the Billikens

Redhawks head to St. Louis to face the Billikens. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

The Redhawks head to St. Louis University for a game with the Billikens.

The Billikens send Ashton Holyfield to the mound and he put on a performance.

The Redhawks were kept scoreless in the game until the 7th inning.

Some good hitting from the Billikens got them to an early 5-0 lead.

Billikens would not slow down and beat the Redhawks 5-2

The Redhawks are now 21-24 on the season.

