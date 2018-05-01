Softball District scores for May 1

Softball Districts for May 1. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Here are the District scores for May 1:

District 1

Portageville 2

NMCC 1

South Pemiscot 12

Cooter 18

District 2

Kennett 10

Senath-Hornersville 0

Holcomb

Southland

District 3

Malden

Dexter

Bernie

Bloomfield

District 4

Scott City 3

Park Hills 7

District 5

Clearwater 15

Mountain View 5

Greenville 11

Woodland 9

District 6

Valle Catholic

Grandview

