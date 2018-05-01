Softball District scores for May 1

Here are the District scores for May 1:
District 1
Portageville 2
NMCC 1
South Pemiscot 12
Cooter 18
District 2
Kennett 10
Senath-Hornersville 0
Holcomb
Southland
District 3
Malden
Dexter
Bernie
Bloomfield
District 4
Scott City 3
Park Hills 7
District 5
Clearwater 15
Mountain View 5
Greenville 11
Woodland 9
District 6
Valle Catholic
Grandview
